(NEXSTAR) – Making your way in the world today takes everything you got. Taking a break from all your worries sure would help a lot.

Wouldn’t you like to get away? To a dive bar? For a few hours?

Dive bars, unlike fancier cocktail bars or speakeasies, have a certain inexplicable charm. Is it the dim lighting? The scent of stale beer in the air? The near-constant din of someone playing “Buck Hunter” or “Golden Tee” arcade games in the back corner?

Could be. Or it could simply be the welcoming, down-to-earth, no-frills vibe that almost all dive bars seem to share. Dive bars, after all, aren’t usually concerned with exclusivity, or staying on top of the latest trends. And the very best dive bars can quickly become your favorite neighborhood hangouts or after-work haunts.

With that in mind, the analysts at Yelp have delved into their databases to help determine the top-rated dive bars in each state based on the volume, and ratings, from user-generated reviews.

One important note: Dive bars, as defined by Yelp, are “typically well-worn bars that offer an inexpensive, simple selection of drinks and are often considered ‘hole-in-the-walls,’” a spokesperson for Yelp tells Nexstar. The operators of these establishments can self-identify themselves as “dive bars” on their own Yelp accounts — at which point Yelp’s moderators will conduct a review to ensure the bar meets their criteria — or Yelp’s own users can submit suggestions to the moderators, if they feel a specific bar should be recategorized as a dive.

Without further ado, the top dive bar in each state — as determined by Yelp’s community of reviewers — can be found below.

Alaska Ernie’s Old Time Saloon, in Sitka Alabama Marty’s P.M., in Birmingham Arkansas Emma Avenue Bar and Tap, in Springdale Arizona Sundowner Bar & Grill, West Sedona California Torrance Brew Yard, in Torrance Colorado Dive Inn, in Denver Connecticut Gryphon’s Pub, in New Haven DC Red Derby Deleware Murph’s Irish Pub, in Wilmington Florida Doc’s Oyster Bar, in Valparaiso Georgia Joystick Gamebar, in Atlanta Hawaii Suzie Wong’s Hideaway, Honolulu Iowa High Life Lounge, in Des Moines Idaho Lakers Inn, in Coeur d’Alene Illinois Bernice’s Tavern, in Chicago Indiana Ralph’s Great Divide, in Indianapolis Kansas Kirby’s Beer Store, in Wichita Kentucky Larry’s, in Covington Louisiana Pete’s Out In The Cold, in New Orleans Massachusetts Biddy Early’s, in Boston Maryland Mount Royal Tavern, in Baltimore Maine Maps Bar, in Portland Michigan Bumbo’s, Hamtramck Minnesota Casper’s and Runyon’s Nook, in Saint Paul Missouri Small Change, in St. Louis Mississippi The Mermaid Dive Bar, in Biloxi Montana The Rhino, in Missoula North Carolina Westerwood Tavern, in Greensboro North Dakota Blue Rider, in Minot Nebraska Homy Inn, in Omaha New Hampshire Perkins Pier Clam Shack & Bar, in Hampton New Jersey The Straphanger, in Hackensack New Mexico The Matador, in Santa Fe Nevada Genoa Bar, in Genoa New York Duff’s Brooklyn, in Brooklyn Ohio Teschner’s Tavern, in Richfield Oklahoma The Soundpony, in Tulsa Oregon Cliff’s PDX, in Portland Pennsylvania Corvette Grille and Bar, in Annville Rhode Island Grad Center Bar, in Providence South Carolina Duck Dive Bar And Grill, in North Myrtle Beach South Dakota Wagon Wheel Bar and Grill, in Interior Tennessee Robert’s Western World, in Nashville Texas Skylark Lounge, in Austin Utah Shooting Star Saloon, in Huntsville Virginia GWARbar, in Richmond Vermont Charlie-O’s, in Montpelier Washington Bait Shop, in Seattle Wisconsin Koz’s Mini Bowl, in Milwaukee West Virginia Crockett’s Lodge, in Morgantown Wyoming Buckhorn Bar & Parlor, in Laramie

More information on each bar (but not necessarily the operational status of their “Buck Hunter” or “Golden Tee” arcade games) can be found on Yelp.