WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A high-level delegation of Muslim religious leaders visited Auschwitz on Thursday along with a Jewish group in what organizers called “the most senior Islamic leadership delegation" to visit the site of a Nazi German death camp.

The interfaith visit came four days before the 75th anniversary of the Jan. 27, 1945, liberation of the camp by Soviet forces, and as world leaders gathered in Jerusalem on Thursday to commemorate the Holocaust.