DENVER (KDVR) — This is the time of year when lists are released showing the top baby names. Over the last few years, Olivia has been the most popular name for females and Liam has been the most popular name for males, according to the Social Security Administration.

Online parenting resource BabyCenter has identified and analyzed the most popular baby names since 2004, but this year their team also put together a list of names that are in danger of disappearing in 2023.

“This report analyzes the top 500 baby names for each gender from data submitted by BabyCenter parents about babies born in 2021 and 2022,” BabyCenter stated. “From there, we looked at which names saw the steepest year-over-year declines.”

It appears that boy names beginning with the letter “K” — such as Khalid, Kian, Kyle and Kobe — are not as popular as they used to be. Those four fell from 60 to 138 spots in the rankings from 2021 to 2022.

Among girl names, Hayden plummeted over 200 spots, the most by far of any name in the rankings. And in a sad turn, Joy fell 112 spots.

Here is a look at the names at risk of going extinct this year after seeing a decline from 2021 to 2022, according to the study.

Top girl names at risk of extinction

Hayden Ariyah Mira Kate Katherine Hana Leia Joy Vanessa Alayah Paige Annabelle Adelyn Kenzie Kira Mariam Teagan London Aniyah Makayla

Top boy names at risk of extinction

Arjun Walter Royce Khalid Rory Nehemiah Kameron Wade Kane Kian Ahmed Seth Hugo Kyle Steven Hassan Bradley Kobe Syed Ayaan

Some of the trendiest names in 2022, according to BabyCenter, were utopian baby names like Dream, Alora, Miracle, and Legacy. Nature and wellness also made a jump with names like Oaklynn, Violet, Willow, and Iris.

Western-inspired names like Dutton, Kayce, and Rip were also popular in 2022.