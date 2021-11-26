Three shot in fight in North Carolina Mall

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – UPDATE: A police chief says three people were shot and wounded Friday during an apparent fight between two groups at a North Carolina mall crowded with shoppers on the day after Thanksgiving.

Authorities said in the late afternoon that one person was detained and there was no further threat to the public.

Durham Police Chief Patrice Andrews told reporters the shooting happened around 3:20 p.m. inside The Streets at Southpoint mall during a fight between two groups who knew each other. She said one of the victims was a 10-year-old child hit when a bullet ricocheted. She said the wounds did not appear life-threatening.

Below is the original text from this story:

Durham’s Southpoint Mall is currently closed until further notice after officials said at least one person was shot in the mall Friday afternoon.

There were reports of people running out of the mall starting around 3:45 p.m. Friday. There is also a heavy police presence at the mall with at least nine Durham police cruisers parked near the Macy’s store.

Durham city councilman Mark-Anthony Middleton told CBS 17 that at least one person was wounded by gunfire. He also said that the mall was on lockdown. EMS units could be seen in the mall parking lot.

Middleton said that he spoke with Durham police chief Patrice Andrews, who told him there is currently no information about a possible suspect.

Middleton said that the North Carolina State Highway Patrol and the Durham County Sheriff’s Office are helping with patrols outside the mall.

April Raphiou said she was approaching the mall to go shopping Friday afternoon when she saw dozens of people running out of the mall into the parking lot. Video captured by Raphiou showed the scene outside the Nordstrom store.

“We were about to go into Southpoint Mall when people started running out. They say there is an active shooter, so stay clear of the area!” Raphiou wrote on Twitter.

The mall was evacuated last month when there were also reports of gunfire. Eventually, police said that incident on Oct. 24 did not involve gunfire, but instead, chaos ensued when a loud noise was heard.

Police said there were several minor injuries as people ran in a frenzy during the incident last month.

The Streets of Southpoint mall, is located at the Interstate 40/Fayetteville Road interchange.

In Friday’s shooting, there was no word about the severity of injuries regarding the person who was shot.