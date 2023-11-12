(NEXSTAR) — If you’re feeling down, a few words of encouragement may boost your mood, but not all positive phrases have the same effect. Some are just plain annoying.

Preply, an online language tutoring company, surveyed 995 Americans over the summer about their opinions on popular positive phrases, including many inspired by music and cultural events.

The survey found that 1 in 4 people use positive phrases in everyday conversations, and 79% believe saying such phrases can improve their moods.

Additionally, 1 in 6 said they were “extremely likely” to use optimistic words to encourage themselves or others during challenging moments.

Survey participants viewed “the best is yet to come” as the most optimistic phrase overall.

“What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger,” a Kelly Clarkson lyric, was ranked as the top positive phrase from new music, followed by “Hakuna Matata” from the Lion King soundtrack.

Meanwhile, a phrase you’ve probably seen countless times on graphic T-shirts or wall decor was deemed cringy: “Live, laugh, love.” About 41% of participants want it banished.

Here are 10 other positive phrases that Americans want to “cancel,” according to the survey:

Live, laugh, love It is what it is Happiness is a choice Good vibes only Carpe diem Find your bliss Count your blessings Choose joy Look for the silver lining The best is yet to come

Preply also ranked the top five most annoying colloquialisms based on the participants’ responses. “This Barbie is _____,” an adaptable tagline popularized by “Barbie” movie mania, made the list. The other phrases are listed below.

YOLO (you only live once) That slaps This Barbie is _____ Sheeeeesh Beverage goblin

For those who don’t know, “that slaps” is a slang term used to express when something is exceptionally good. “Sheeeeesh” is an expression of surprise, excitement, or even disappointment. A “beverage goblin” refers to someone who needs three drinks at all times: one for hydration, one for energy (usually caffeinated), and one for fun.

Those who participated in the study ranged in age from 18 to 76. About 49% were women, 49% were men, and 2% were nonbinary.

