Tracking Hurricane Dorian

MIAMI, Fla. (AP) – Georgia’s governor is declaring a state of emergency ahead of Hurricane Dorian for 12 counties nearest the state’s coastline.

Republican Gov. Brian Kemp signed an executive order Thursday that frees up state resources for emergency preparations and response. It also prohibits price gouging.

The National Hurricane Center expects Dorian will come ashore during the Labor Day weekend. Forecasters are predicting landfall in Florida, but haven’t ruled out a turn toward southeast Georgia.