Live Now
Tracking Hurricane Dorian

Tracking Hurricane Dorian

National & World News
Posted: / Updated:

NOTE: This is a livestream from our sister station in Tampa, Florida as they track Hurricane Dorian.

MIAMI, Fla. (AP) – Georgia’s governor is declaring a state of emergency ahead of Hurricane Dorian for 12 counties nearest the state’s coastline.

Republican Gov. Brian Kemp signed an executive order Thursday that frees up state resources for emergency preparations and response. It also prohibits price gouging.

The National Hurricane Center expects Dorian will come ashore during the Labor Day weekend. Forecasters are predicting landfall in Florida, but haven’t ruled out a turn toward southeast Georgia.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Living Local Central Texas Featured Videos

More Living Local Central Texas

Upcoming Events

Enter to Win our Contests

More Contests
KWKT FOX 44

Stay Connected