KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — The Kansas City Chiefs have a new record holder.

Tight end Travis Kelce is the franchise leader in receiving yards. He passed Hall of Fame tight end Tony Gonzalez in the Chiefs 21-14 win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

All Kelce needed was 14 yards going into the game. He reached that mark exactly, finishing with three receptions for 14 yards.

He accomplished the feat with just over 4 minutes in the fourth quarter on a seven-yard pass from quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce warms up before the start of an NFL football game between the Miami Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023, in Frankfurt, Germany. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Kelce’s career total for receiving yards now sits at 10,941 yards and counting.

The future Hall-of-Fame tight end has been a vital piece to the Kansas City Chiefs’ success and helped revolutionize the tight end position.

He will look to continue his success as the Chiefs head into the bye week before they face the Philadelphia Eagles in a Super Bowl rematch on Monday Night Football.