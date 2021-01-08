Twitter permanently suspends Pres. Trump’s account

WASHINGTON (AP) – Twitter permanently suspends Trump from its platform, citing ‘risk of further incitement of violence.’

After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence.https://t.co/CBpE1I6j8Y — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) January 8, 2021

Earlier this week, Twitter suspended Pres. Trump’s account for 12 hours saying they violated the website’s civic integrity policy.

Two of Trump’s tweets were deleted on Wednesday as the president addressed his supporters that stormed the U.S. Capitol throughout the day as legislatures met to confirm the Electoral College’s votes for the 2020 Presidential Election.

Trump’s second tweet described the rioters as “great patriots” who had been “badly and unfairly treated for so long.”

Twitter initially blocked interaction with the posts but later took them down entirely.

After blocking the tweets and Trump’s account, Twitter announced that it would take further action on his account if necessary.