(FOX 44) – The U.S. Army has announced updated COVID-19 vaccination rates and exemption requests.

As of Wednesday, April 6, the Army has separated 176 soldiers for refusing the lawful order to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

To date, Army commanders have relieved a total of six Regular Army leaders – including two battalion commanders – and issued 3,330 general officer written reprimands to Regular Army soldiers for refusing the vaccination order.

As the Army accesses and discharges soldiers and continues to refine data tracking processes, the vaccination percentages will vary slightly.

For details on Army National Guard vaccination rates, you can contact the National Guard Bureau at NGBMediaDesk@mail.mil.

The Army is not releasing further details on U.S. Army Reserve and U.S. Army National Guard refusals and exemptions prior to the June 30, 2022 completion goal for each component.

For additional information on Army vaccination rates, you can contact the U.S. Army Media Relations Division at usarmy.pentagon.hqda-ocpa.mbx.mrd-press-desk@army.mil.