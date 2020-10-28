U.S. Army Senior Investigator meets with family of Vanessa Guillén

FORT BRAGG, N.C. – Gen. John Murray, senior investigator into command actions at Fort Hood related to Spc. Vanessa Guillén, met with her family members Tuesday in Houston.

Murray provided an update on the ongoing investigation and included an opportunity for the family to provide additional information to the investigators. Murray is conducting an Army Regulation 15-6 investigation into chain of command actions related to Spc. Vanessa Guillén’s death.

Gen. Michael X. Garrett, commanding general of U.S. Army Forces Command at Fort Bragg, N.C., appointed Gen. Murray on September 1 to lead the investigation. The 15-6 investigation incorporates information from a number of previous investigations, inspections and ongoing reviews – including the ongoing criminal investigation by the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command, an Army Regulation 15-6 by the 3rd Cavalry Regiment, and the U.S. Army Forces Command Inspector General inspection of the Sexual Harassment and Assault Response and Prevention (SHARP) program at Fort Hood.

“What happened to Spc. Guillén was horrible. We must honor her memory by doing better,” said Gen. Garrett. “This investigation will allow us to better understand what happened. Importantly, it will also give us insight on what we can do to ensure something like this doesn’t happen again.”

Army officials remain in close contact with the Guillén family to keep them informed of additional actions being taken to honor Vanessa’s life and renewed focus on a “people first” culture. More details about the Army Regulation 15-6 investigation will be released once the final report is complete.