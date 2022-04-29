WASHINGTON – The U.S. Army has announced updated COVID-19 vaccination rates and exemption requests, as of April 27.

As of Wednesday, the Army has separated 426 soldiers for refusing the lawful order to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

To date, Army commanders have relieved a total of six regular Army leaders – including two battalion commanders – and issued 3,381 general officer written reprimands to regular Army soldiers for refusing the vaccination order.

As the Army accesses and discharges soldiers and continues to refine data tracking processes, the vaccination percentages will vary slightly.

For details on Army National Guard vaccination rates, you can contact the National Guard Bureau at NGBMediaDesk@mail.mil.