HONOLULU (KHON2) — A U.S. Navy plane ended up in a bay after overshooting a runway in Hawaii on Monday, officials said.

All nine people on board the P-8A aircraft made it safely to shore after landing in Kaneohe Bay just after 2 p.m., and there were no injuries, according to the Honolulu Emergency Medical Services Department.

Coast Guard spokesperson Petty Officer Ryan Fisher said the Coast Guard responded to the scene but that rescue operations were quickly called off.

“It sounds like all parties involved were rescued,” he said.

The P-8A aircraft overshot the runway at a Marine base on Kaneohe Bay, said U.S. Marine Corps spokesperson Gunnery Sgt. Orlando Perez. He did not have further information.

The P-8A is often used to hunt for submarines and used in reconnaissance and intelligence gathering. It is manufactured by Boeing and shares many parts with the 737 commercial jet.

The base is about 10 miles (16 kilometers) from Honolulu on Oahu.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.