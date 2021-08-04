Van carrying 26 people crashes, killing at least 11

ENCINO, Texas (AP) – Investigators say an overloaded van carrying about 25 passengers has crashed on a remote South Texas highway, killing at least 11 people and injuring more than a dozen others.

The crash happened shortly after 4 p.m. Wednesday on U.S. 281 in Encino, about 50 miles north of McAllen.

Brooks County Sheriff Urbino Martinez says the van, designed to hold 15 passengers, was top-heavy and tipped over when the driver lost control on a curve.

Martinez said he believed most of the passengers were migrants. The crash happened about 2 miles south of the Falfurrias Border Patrol checkpoint.

