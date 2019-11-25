Watch Live: Christmas tree delivered to The White House

National & World News
Posted: / Updated:

The 2019 White House Christmas Tree is being delivered today.

This year, Pennsylvania resident Larry Snyder of Mahantongo Valley Farms will present the tree to First Lady Melania Trump.

The tree will be brought to the North Portico of the White House in a horse-drawn carriage and will serve as a centerpiece for Christmas decorations in the Blue Room of the White House.

The National Christmas Tree Association has held a contest that awards its winner with the honor of presenting their tree to The First Family every year since 1966.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending now

Enter to Win our Contests

More Contests
KWKT FOX 44

Stay Connected

Upcoming Events