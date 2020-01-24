Watch Live: Day 4 of President Trump’s Impeachment Trial

Democratic House prosecutors are launching their final arguments on obstruction charges at Donald Trump’s impeachment trial.

They argued Thursday that he abused his presidential power in his Ukraine dealings and should be convicted because “right matters.”

Now they’re addressing the second article of impeachment, which says Trump improperly blocked Congress’ investigation of his actions.

The president’s legal team is preparing its defense, expected to start Saturday.

Trump bemoaned the schedule in a morning tweet, saying it “looks like my lawyers will be forced to start on Saturday, which is called Death Valley in T.V.”