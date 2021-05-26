Watch Live: White House Press Briefing

In this March 18, 2021 photo, the White House is shown in Washington. Five White House staffers have been fired because of their past use of drugs, including marijuana. White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Friday “there were additional factors at play in many instances for the small number of individuals who were terminated.” (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

White House Press Secretary office is holding a press briefing, where she will take questions from members of the media.

In recent press briefings, Psaki has fielded questions about the origin of the COVID-19 virus.

On Wednesday, President Joe Biden released a statement, urging the Intelligence Community to increase efforts to collect and analyze information that could bring the U.S. closer to a definitive conclusion.

There are questions expected on the deadly mass shooting in San Jose, California.

Gunfire erupted Wednesday at a railyard in San Jose, and a sheriff’s spokesman said multiple people were killed and wounded and that the suspect was dead.

Santa Clara County sheriff’s spokesman Deputy Russell Davis said that he could not specify the number of dead and wounded or describe how the suspect died.

The shooting took place around 6:30 a.m. at a light rail facility next door to the sheriff’s department and across a freeway from the airport. The facility is a transit control center that stores trains and has a maintenance yard.

Davis said he did not know the type of weapon used or whether the shooting happened indoors or outdoors. He said the victims include Valley Transportation Authority employees.

The VTA provides bus, light rail and other transit services throughout Santa Clara County, the largest in the Bay Area and home to Silicon Valley.