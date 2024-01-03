(KSWB) — With a new year comes newly released movies, limited series, and a variety of old favorites on Netflix.

The popular streaming service is adding a wave of fresh content to kick off 2024, which means the winter just got a little more entertaining for those choosing to hibernate at home.

This month, users can find movie collections such as “Jurassic Park,” “Meet the Fockers,” “John Wick,” and more.

For crime-drama junkies, there’s “Griselda.” This Netflix original series starring Sofia Vergara depicts the story of an infamous Colombian drug lord — known as Griselda Blanco.

Prefer action-packed? Press play this January for “The Brothers Sun,” another original series on the platform starring Michelle Yeoh as character Mama Sun — a bold family matriarch.

From plane crashes in the Andes Mountains to grand heists and laughable comedies, here’s a look at movies and shows that will be released on Netflix in January 2024:

Available Jan. 1

  • “Annabelle”
  • “Annie” (1982)
  • “Antz”
  • “Aquaman”
  • “Beethoven”
  • “Bitconned” — Netflix documentary
  • “Black Sails”
  • “Bruce Almighty”
  • “BOWKYLION Lanta Concert”
  • “The Croods”
  • “Dawn of the Dead”
  • “The Equalizer 3”
  • “The First Purge”
  • “The Flintstones”
  • “Fool Me Once” — Netflix series
  • “Gravity”
  • “How to Train Your Dragon”
  • “It’s Complicated”
  • “Jackie Brown”
  • “John Wick” Movie series
    • “John Wick”
    • “John Wick: Chapter 2”
    • “John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum”
  • “Jurassic Park” movie series
    • “Jurassic Park”
    • “The Lost World: Jurassic Park”
    • “Jurassic Park III”
  • “Justice League”
  • “Loudermilk” seasons 1-3
  • “Malignant”
  • “Mamma Mia!” movie series
    • “Mamma Mia!”
    • “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again”
  • “Meet the Fockers” trilogy
    • “Meet the Fockers”
    • “Little Fockers”
    • “Meet the Parents”
  • “The New Americans: Gaming a Revolution”
  • “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest”
  • “ONE PIECE: Marineford”
  • “Orange Days”
  • “Peppa Pig” seasons 3-6
  • “The Purge: Election Year”
  • “School of Rock”
  • “Survivor” season 33
  • “Survivor” season 7
  • “This Is 40″
  • “Those Who Wish Me Dead”
  • “Training Day”
  • “The Wonder Years” seasons 1-2 (2021)
  • “You Are What You Eat: A Twin Experiment”

Available Jan.3

  • “Prime”

Available Jan. 4

  • “The Brothers Sun” season 1 — Netflix series
  • “Delicious in Dungeon” season 1 — Netflix series
  • “Money Heist: Ultimate Choice” — Netflix series
  • “Society of the Snow” — Netflix film

Available Jan. 5

  • “Good Grief” — Netflix series
  • “Gyeongseong Creature” Ppart 2 — Netflix series

Available Jan. 6

  • “The Florida Project”

Available Jan. 8

  • “Mighty Bheem’s Playtime”
  • “This Is Us” seasons 1-6

Available Jan. 9

  • “Di4ries” season 2, part 2 — Netflix series
  • “Teen Titans Go! To The Movies”

Available Jan. 10

  • “Break Point” season 2 — Netflix series
  • “The Trust: A Game of Greed” season 1 — Netflix series

Available Jan. 11

  • “Boy Swallows Universe” season 1 — Netflix series
  • “Champion” season 1 — Netflix series
  • “Detective Forst” season 1 — Netflix series
  • “Sonic Prime″ season 3 — Netflix series

Available Jan. 12

  • “Adire”
  • “Lift” — Netflix film
  • “Love Is Blind: Sweden” season 1 — Netflix series

Available Jan. 15

  • “CoComelon” season 9
  • “Holey Moley” seasons 3-4
  • “Maboroshi” season 1 — Netflix series

Available Jan. 16

  • “Cats” (2019)
  • “Dusty Slay: Workin’ Man” — Netflix comedy

Available Jan. 17

  • “End of the Line”
  • “Freaks”
  • “Queen Bees”

Available Jan. 18

  • “Arkansas”
  • “Cowboys & Aliens”
  • “Down With the King”
  • “Escape Plan: The Extractors”
  • “Escape Plan 2: Hades”
  • “From the Ashes” — Netflix movie
  • “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta”
  • “Merry Men 3: Nemesis”
  • “Rachid Badouri: Les fleurs du tapis” — Netflix comedy
  • “Skam Italia” Season 6 — Netflix series
  • “The Circle”
Available Jan. 19

  • “Full Circle”
  • “Love on the Spectrum: U.S.” Season 2 — Netflix series
  • “My Loneliness Has Wings” — Netflix film
  • “Mi soledad tiene alas”
  • “Sixty Minutes” — Netflix film
  • “The Bequeathed” season 1 — Netflix series
  • “The Kitchen” — Netflix film

Available Jan. 20

  • “Captivating the King” season 1 — Netflix series
  • “The Real World” season 16

Available Jan. 22

  • “Not Quite Narwhal” season 2 — Netflix series

Available Jan. 23

  • “Jacqueline Novak: Get on Your Knees” — Netflix comedy
  • “Love Deadline” season 1 — Netflix series
  • “Open Wide”
  • “Train to Busan”

Available Jan. 24

  • “American Girl: Corinne Tan”
  • “Queer Eye” season 8 — Netflix series
  • “Six Nations: Full Contact” — Netflix documentary

Available Jan. 25

  • “Griselda” season 1 — Netflix series
  • “Masters of the Universe: Revolution” season 1 — Netflix series
  • “The UnXplained with William Shatner” season 4

Available Jan. 26

  • “Badland Hunters” — Netflix film
  • “Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go” season 2

Available Jan. 27

  • “Doctor Slump” season 1 — Netflix series

Available Jan. 29

  • “Mighty Bheem’s Playtime” — Netflix animation

Available Jan. 30

  • “Jack Whitehall: Settle Down” — Netflix comedy

Available Jan. 31

  • “Alexander the Great” season 1 — Netflix series
  • “Baby Bandito” season 1 — Netflix series
  • “The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse″ season 1 — Netflix series
  • “WIL” — Netflix film