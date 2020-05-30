White House on lockdown due to DC protests

WASHINGTON, D.C. – As protesters arrived at Pennsylvania Avenue/Lafayette Park Friday evening, the White House has been locked down.

The doors to the White House briefing room, where reporters have their offices have also been locked and Secret Service officers are not letting anyone off White House grounds.

There were members of the press corps around the press entrance but they were just cleared out and have been brought back to the White House press briefing room.

CNN has reached out to the US Secret Service for comment.

Source: CNN