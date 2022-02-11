WASHINGTON (AP) – The White House says that a Russian invasion of Ukraine could come within the week, possibly within the next two days, and is urging Americans to leave the country now.

Britain’s defense secretary, meanwhile, is visiting Moscow in another effort to ease tensions over a possible invasion of Ukraine by Russia.

Russia is holding massive war games near its neighbor, and insisting that the highly strained relations are not their fault.

Ben Wallace’s trip came a day after British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss also held talks in Moscow. Russia says it has no plans to invade, but wants the West to keep Ukraine and other former Soviet countries out of NATO.