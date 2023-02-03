Watch a live feed of the Alex Murdaugh murder trial above. Follow reporter Riley Benson @realrileybenson on Twitter for updates from Walterboro. Tune in to News 2 at 4:00 p.m., 5:00 p.m., and 6:00 p.m. for full coverage. Scroll down for live blog.

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – More witness testimony is expected without the jury Friday as the state attempts to establish a motive in the Alex Murdaugh murder trial.

Murdaugh is accused of killing his wife Margaret and youngest son Paul at their family property in June of 2021.

State prosecutors are seeking to admit testimony about Murdaugh’s alleged financial crimes, arguing that the evidence speaks to Murdaugh’s state of mind the night of the murders, as his financial misdeeds appeared to be culminating in what they described as “the perfect storm.”

They also say it establishes a pattern of bad behavior and willingness to wrong even those closest to him.

Meanwhile, Murdaugh’s defense argues that the theory is illogical. They say Murdaugh would have nothing to gain from murdering his wife and son, and that it certainly wouldn’t have eased his financial burdens. Murdaugh’s team claims the move is an attempt by the prosecution to confuse the jury and prolong the trial because they continue to come up short on evidence directly linking Murdaugh to the murders.

Court is expected to resume at 9:30 a.m. Friday, but the jury will not be called in until later. More Rule 404 witnesses are expected to testify in the morning.

11:10 a.m. – Carson Burney with the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office is called to the stand. He is a forensic accountant for the state Grand Jury.

Burney says he was tasked with tracing funds allegedly stolen by Murdaugh. He says that Murduagh primarily stole money using the fake Forge account. He also looked at how Murdaugh spent the money.

He used the “first in, first out” method, assuming the first money into an account would be the first money out of the account.

He traced the $792,000 associated with the Farris case, which he said came from Wilson Law Group and was deposited into Murdaugh’s bank accounts.

10:53 a.m. – Griffin confirms with Satterfield that he found out about the settlement through the media. He says he can’t recall if it was before or after Maggie and Paul were murdered.

10:41 a.m. – Tony Satterfield is called to the stand. Satterfield is the son of the Murdaugh’s former housekeeper, Gloria Satterfield. Gloria died after allegedly falling down the stairs of the Murdaugh’s home in 2018. After her death, Murduagh helped secure her sons over $4 million for in a wrongful death settlement. Murdaugh kept the money for himself.

Waters points out that Gloria did not die instantly, but remained in the hospital for several weeks. Waters asks if Gloria was ever able to tell her sons exactly how she died. Satterfield says no.

Satterfield explains that after the death, Murdaugh told him he was going to go after his insurance company and get money to pay the outstanding medical bills. He also encouraged Satterfield to file a lawsuit, but said he couldn’t represent them himself because of a conflict of interest. He brought in his longtime friend Cory Fleming to represent them, but Satterfield said that Murdaugh was the only one he ever had contact with about the case. Murdaugh also recommended his friend Chad Westendorf serve as their personal representative.

Satterfield says that he was unaware Murdaugh secured a multi-million dollar settlement until media began reporting on it. He spoke to Murdaugh in June of 2021 and said Murdaugh told him they were still working on it, but would be ready to settle soon.

Murdaugh later admitted to stealing the funds and agreed to pay the money back.

10:35 a.m. – Prosecution asks what Murdaugh’s $750,000 loan was supposed to be for. Malinowski says rennovations to the house. Waters asks if there was anything about $350 to Chris Wilson and $400 to his checking account in the loan. Malinowski says no.

Prosecution asks if, after June 7, 2021, Murdaugh’s accounts plummeted. Malinowski says yes. Waters asks if bank kept paying. Malinowski says yes. Waters calls it the most generous overdraft fee in history.

10:22 a.m. – Defense attorney Jim Griffin points out that on June 7, 2021, Murdaugh was not overdrawn on all his accounts.

Griffin also points out that they discussed Murdaugh’s loan in a meeting and that it was noted the bank had mortgages on the Murdaugh properties that superseded the transfer to Maggie’s name.

Griffin references a memo that shows collateral for Murdaugh’s loans. He asks if Murdaugh always paid the bank money and interest he owed and if he ever went into default on any loans. Malinowski lists two loans in which he says Murdaugh went into default. Griffin says those loans were written off and asks if Murdaugh still made payments on them. Malinowski says yes, periodically.

Griffin asks if Malinowski was aware Maggie was supposed to meet the bank’s appraiser at the Editso house on June 8, 2021. Malinowski says he was not.

Griffin asks if the PFB underwent routine FDIC audits. Malinowski says yes. Griffin asks if Murdaugh’s accounts had ever been flagged. Malinowski says not that he knows of.

9:40 a.m. – Court is in session. Palmetto State Bank president and CEO Jan Malinowski takes the stand without a jury present. He took over after Russell Laffitte was ousted as president and CEO. Before taking that role, Malinowski served as Executive Vice President and oversaw operations at branches in the Beaufort area.

Malinowski was the secretary of the Executive Committee in June of 2021.

Prosecution presents wire transfer records from July 15, 2021 in which PSB agrees to wire $350,000 to Wilson Law Group, Chris Wilson’s law firm. Malinowski says there was no loan paperwork or justification. The money was sent for Murdaugh’s benefit, according to Malinowski.

There is also paperwork from that day showing a cashier’s check to Murdaugh for $400,000.

Malinowski says Norris Laffitte sent an email on August 9, 2021 asking for a full accounting of Murdaugh’s relationship with the bank.

Shortly after, a deposit of $400,000 was made into Murdaugh’s account by Russell Laffitte. Waters described the transaction as “off the books” and that there was no loan paperwork at the time. Murdaugh’s account had been nearly $350,000 in overdraft. $20,000 of that was transferred to checking. A record of a checking deposit for $400,000 to Murdaugh is also presented.

State prosecutor Creigton Waters presents a copy of minutes from an August 12, 2021 Executive Committee meeting during which the main topic of discussion was Murdaugh’s relationship with the bank. Murdaugh owed the bank $4.2 million as of that date.

A copy of minutes from a Board of Directors meeting from August 17, 2021 is presented. Malinowski says they discussed a $750,000 loan to Murdaugh and that Murdaugh intended to sell the farm. They discussed his liability in total loans, which was over $3 million at the time.

Murdaugh had allegedly intended to use his the mortgage on the Edisto house and a share of Green Swamp stock as collateral for the loans, but Malinowski says that wouldn’t have been possible because there was no second mortgage on the Edisto house and all of the property was in Maggie’s name.

They go through a list of money owed by Murdaugh on loans, including one that was a $1 million line of credit.

On June 7, 2021, Murdaugh’s account balances were as follows:

Alex Murdaugh farm account: -$2,458

Alex Murdaugh checking account: $2,185

Alex Murdaugh Health Savings Account: $7,540 (HSA can only be used for medical purposes)

Alex Murdaugh account: $62,115

Alex and Maggie Murdaugh interest checking account: $3,009

