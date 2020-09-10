Wreaths Across America calls U.S.A. to stand out and wave flags to remember 9/11

COLUMBIA FALLS, Maine – On Friday, September 11th, the organization Wreaths Across America is calling for every American to stand outside and wave a flag for one minute at 8:46 a.m., 9:03 a.m., 9:37 a.m. and 10:03 a.m.

At 8:46 a.m., on Tuesday, September 11th, 2001, five hijackers took control of American Airlines Flight 11 and flew it into the heart of New York City and the northern facade of the World Trade Center’s North Tower (1 WTC).

At 9:03 a.m., five other hijackers flew United Airlines Flight 175 into the southern facade of the South Tower (2 WTC).

At 9:37 a.m., another five hijackers flew American Airlines flight 77 into the western facade of the Pentagon in Arlington County, Virginia.

At 10:03 a.m., four hijackers crashed United Airlines Flight 93 into a field in Stonycreek Township near Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

Following the events of 9/11, three patriotic women (Elaine Greene, Joann Miller and Carmen Foote) were moved to find an old American flag they stored at home and stand on a hill in Freeport, Maine, waving that flag to honor victims. These women became nationally known as “The Freeport Flag Ladies,” and proudly hoisted the Stars and Stripes every Tuesday morning for the following 18 years.

After they retired on September 11, 2019, (their last 9/11 remembrance) the following Tuesday, September 17, 2019, Wreaths Across America took the helm and continued the weekly flag waving tradition along US Route 1 in Jonesboro, Maine, on land donated by the organization’s founder Morrill Worcester leading to the new Acadia National Cemetery.

Since that time, Worcester has added a mile stretch of American flags (105 in total) on both sides of the road which lead to the entrance of Acadia National Cemetery – which opened to the public for the first time on Saturday, August 29, 2020. Worcester also donated the land for this new National Cemetery to be built in his hometown.

Participants are encouraged to take video and pictures of their participation in the national flag waving and share them with Wreaths Across America, their family and their friends to help remember, honor and teach the generation born after 9/11 how hard times can strengthen us as a nation. Americans are urged to use the hashtags #FlagsAcrosstheCountry and #AmericaStrong when posting on social media, and to tag the Wreaths Across America official Facebook page.

Wreaths Across America is the non-profit organization best known for placing veterans’ wreaths on the headstones of our nation’s fallen at Arlington National Cemetery. However, the organization, in total, places more than 2 million sponsored wreaths at over 2,200 participating locations nationwide and offers other programs throughout the calendar year. These programs remember the events of 9/11 in their own way such as The Mobile Education Exhibit which will be visiting Kentucky in September and will join in the national flag waving effort. Radio host Michael W. Hale of Wreaths Across America Radio will hold on-air tributes, and the on-line store will be selling #AmericaStrong signs made by the brother of “Lone Survivor” Marcus Lutrell (who gave a special family message during the Wreaths Across America Virtual Concert now streaming on Showcase NOW).

You can sponsor a wreath for $15 at https://www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/.

Source: Wreaths Across America