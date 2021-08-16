‘You are not alone’: Veterans react to Afghanistan events

Veterans from all eras are reacting to the events in Afghanistan – such as the U.S. withdrawal and the takeover by the Taliban. They are saying, “You are not alone.”

According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, veterans may question the meaning of their service or whether it was worth the sacrifices they made. They may feel more moral distress about experiences they had during their service. They say it is normal to feel this way.

The department recommends for veterans to talk with friends and families, reach out to battle buddies, connect with a peer-to-peer network, or to sign up for mental health services.

Resources available now:

In reaction to current events in Afghanistan, veterans might:

Feel frustrated, sad, helpless, grief or distressed

Feel angry or betrayed

Experience an increase in mental health symptoms like symptoms of PTSD or depression

Sleep poorly, drink more or use more drugs

Try to avoid all reminders or media or shy away from social situations

Have more military and homecoming memories

Veterans may feel like they need to expect and/or prepare for the worst. For example, they may:

Become overly protective, vigilant, and guarded

Become preoccupied by danger

Feel a need to avoid being shocked by, or unprepared for, what may happen in the future

Feeling distress is a normal reaction to negative events, especially ones that feel personal. It can be helpful to let yourself feel those feelings rather than try to avoid them. Often, these feelings will naturally run their course. If they continue without easing up or if you feel overwhelmed by them, the suggestions below can be helpful.

You can consider more general coping strategies, including:

Engage in Positive Activities. Try to engage in positive, healthy, or meaningful activities, even if they are small, simple actions. Doing things that are rewarding, meaningful, or enjoyable, even if you don’t feel like it, can make you feel better.

Stay Connected. Spend time with people who give you a sense of security, calm, or happiness, or those who best understand what you are going through.

Practice Good Self Care. Look for positive coping strategies that help you manage your emotions. Listening to music, exercising, practicing breathing routines, spending time in nature or with animals, journaling, or reading inspirational text are some simple ways to help manage overwhelming or distressing emotions.

Stick to Your Routines. It can be helpful to stick to a schedule for when you sleep, eat, work, and do other day-to-day activities.

Limit Media Exposure. Limit how much news you take in if media coverage is increasing your distress.

Use a mobile app. Consider one of VA's self-help apps (see https://www.ptsd.va.gov/appvid/mobile/) such as PTSD Coach which has tools that can help you deal with common reactions like, stress, sadness, and anxiety. You can also track your symptoms over time.

PTSD Coach Online. A series of online video coaches will guide you through 17 tools to help you manage stress. PTSD Coach Online is used on a computer, rather than a mobile device, and therefore can offer tools that involve writing.

If you develop your own ways of adapting to ongoing events and situations, you may gain a stronger sense of being able to deal with challenges, a greater sense of meaning or purpose, and an ability to mentor and support others in similar situations.

Source: U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs