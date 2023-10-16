NAVARRO COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – An incident involving multiple juveniles and a stolen ATV is under investigation.

Navarro County Sheriff Elmer Tanner says deputies were dispatched Sunday to an ATV on the roadway driving recklessly near Petty’s Chapel, northeast of Corsicana. When deputies arrived, they found a Polaris RZR side by side overturned into the fence at the Navarro County Farm.

(Courtesy: Navarro County Sheriff’s Office)

(Courtesy: Navarro County Sheriff’s Office)

(Courtesy: Navarro County Sheriff’s Office)

Sheriff Tanner says several juveniles were on scene. The Polaris RZR ATV was reported stolen by the Grand Prairie Police Department.

This incident is currently under investigation.

This is a developing story. FOX 44 News will have more information as it becomes available.