New K-9 makes big debut with drug bust

FALLS COUNTY, Texas – A new K-9 officer makes his debut with the Falls County Sheriff’s Office in a great way.

Sheriff Ricky Scaman announced on June 28 that K-9 Thor, along with his handler, was certified as a narcotic detection team on Friday, June 21.

In addition, the Sheriff’s Office already has one K-9, Pablo, who along with his handler, re-certified as a narcotic detection team on Friday, June 21, as well.

Thor and his handler were on patrol on June 23, when they came upon a white Dodge Charger driving recklessly and doing “donuts” in the parking lot of Golden Years Rest Home – located in the 300 block of Chambers Street in Marlin. The deputy started to move towards the suspect vehicle, which left the parking lot and pulled into a parking area of some apartments across the street. The deputy was able to pull in behind the suspect vehicle and block him in.

During the investigation, the deputy found the driver of the vehicle was identified as 23-year-old Andre Demetrius Peoples, Jr., of Marlin. Peoples was found to be in possession of approximately six grams of crack cocaine and a small amount of marijuana.

Andre Demetrius Peoples, Jr. (Courtesy: Falls County Sheriff’s Office)

Peoples was arrested and charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance – Crack Cocaine in an amount of more than four grams but less than 200 grams, which is a second degree felony. Peoples was also charged with Possession of Marijuana of less than two ounces. A warrant was also executed from a previous incident in which Peoples fled from officers and was charged with Evading Arrest and/or Detention Using a Motor Vehicle.

Peoples was transported to the Falls County Jail, where he was booked on the three charges. Justice of the Peace, Precinct #2 Debra Trotter set bonds totaling $19,000 on Peoples, who was later released from jail after posting the bonds.

Sheriff Scaman says he was proud to see the K-9 units were hard at work taking drug dealers off the streets. For K-9 Thor’s first arrest and debut, Sheriff Scaman says he couldn’t be more proud.

Source: Falls County Sheriff’s Office

