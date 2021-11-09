New Patriot Way Brick Walk Sign for Veteran’s Day Ceremony

BELTON, Texas – The Belton Area Chamber of Commerce Office, located at 412 E Central Avenue, will hold a special Veterans Day ceremony at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, November 11.

The ceremony is open to the public, and everyone is encouraged to join in honoring veterans for their service and commitment. The ceremony will include presenting of the colors by the Belton High School MCJROTC Color Guard, greetings from community leaders, presentations by local VFW commanders, and music by a brass band.

The City of Belton reconstructed Central Avenue with underground utilities, brick pavers, lamp posts, and sidewalks during a multi-year effort. Community members worked together to plan the Patriot Way Brick Walk project, which was completed in phases.

The first brick was dedicated to soldiers who died during Operation Iraqi Freedom at a special ceremony on February 12, 2009. On Veterans Day in 2010, a ceremony was held to recognize the completion of phase one, with the first 400 bricks added. In 2011, the 80-foot tall flagpole was added to Patriot Plaza, along with bronze medallions recognizing the branches of our military.

Phase 3 of the project provided story boards installed by the Leadership Belton Class of 2011. Currently, there are three story boards located along Central Avenue – with one explaining the overall project, another recognizing captain Henry T. Waskow, and a third recognizing Keifer Marshall, Jr.

Bricks have been added regularly, as veterans are honored by friends and family. Order forms and searchable listings of all bricks added to the Patriot Way Brick Walk, are available at the Chamber Office, or online at the Chamber website.

For more information about the Belton Area Chamber of Commerce, visit the website, call 254-939-3551, or email info@beltonchamber.com.

Source: City of Belton Area Chamber of Commerce