New Secretary of the Army visits Fort Hood, meets with enlisted personnel

New Secretary of the Army Christine Wormuth made her first visit to a major U.S. Army installation since assuming her duties at Fort Hood Thursday.

Wormuth visited Fort Hood to receive updates on III Corps’ “People First” initiatives, meet with junior enlisted Soldiers, tour barracks, family housing, and motorpools.

Wormuth held a closed-door listening session with junior enlisted Soldiers from several Fort Hood brigades and battalions. Only privates through specialists were included in the hour-long discussion.

“People are the Army’s number one priority,” said Wormuth. “As one of our Army’s largest installations, I wanted to hear directly from the Soldiers, families, and civilians about the unique capabilities and challenges here at Fort Hood.”

“I believe Soldiers like myself were able to express concerns with how we’re being taken care of,” said Spc. Michael Alvarado, after the session. “It’s always good to check on the people who are doing the work; making sure we have cohesion.”



Spc. Ricardo Alma expressed appreciation that Wormuth was interested in barracks and security, due to her ability to influence policy changes at the Pentagon.



“It’s exciting to see her down here,” said Spc. Shaun Washington, a Stryker systems maintainer assigned to 3rd Cavalry Regiment. “I’m glad she can see how we operate on the ground, how we actually live and see our truth.”

Following the morning’s briefings, Wormuth took lunch with a panel of battalion leaders, hosted at the Theodore Roosevelt Dining Facility.

Following lunch, Wormuth toured the installation and reviewed barracks renovation projects and a mix of old and new family housing.

“I wanted to see first-hand how we are improving the quality of life for our Soldiers and their families and what still needs to be addressed at this installation and across the Army,” said Wormuth.

Wormuth concluded her visit by touring 1st Battalion, 9th Cavalry Regiment’s motorpool where she met Armor, Infantry, and logistics Soldiers. Fort Hood boasts the Army’s largest row of motorpools, slightly over five miles long from end-to-end, packed with tracked-vehicles, artillery equipment, Strykers, and tactical trucks.

Wormuth concluded the day by making remarks reflecting on the Corps’ efforts to improve the command’s climate and to work towards lasting cultural changes.

“Fort Hood continues to move forward to reshape how leaders communicate to their formations. The rate that units train and deploy can affect unit cohesion,” said Wormuth. “We must look at the effects of work-life balance to ensure that our Soldiers and their families have the tools needed to be mission-ready both deployed and at home.”