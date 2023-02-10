WACO, Texas (FOX 44)- Old green chalk boards, sagging ceiling tiles, aging portables– all deemed unfit to serve its students any longer. That’s how superintendent Dr. Susan Kincannon described the current Tennyson Middle School.

That school first opened its doors in 1960. Along with teaching hundreds of children — it is also serving students from the burned down G-W-Carver middle school.

After playing an important role in the community for generations, the deteriorating building can no longer serve its purpose.

At 184,000 square feet, the new campus will be large enough to accommodate 1,060 students. This also means a school where all classrooms are safely under one roof, adequate restroom facilities, a new band hall, and a new 8-lane track–all things the old Tennyson middle school doesn’t have.

It’s the third groundbreaking in less than a year for Waco ISD. In November of 2021 Waco ISD voters approved a $355 million-dollar bond program to replace four Waco ISD schools. Leading the charge is superintendent Susan Kincannon.

“This is a huge accomplishment. I am so grateful for her dedication, ” said Board of Trustees President Stephanie Korteweg.

She says it’s a project that couldn’t be done without the support of the whole community.

“I have known this community to support our kids day in and day out,” Korteweg added.

The campus is set to open in time for the 2024-2025 school year. Dr. Kincannon says the campus’s vision is to empower each student to explore their potential, pursue their passions, and positively influence their communities.

“It captures what’s important to us and addresses the needs of every program for our students,” said Kincanon.

Construction of Tennyson middle school is scheduled to be completed in one phase, with a total budget of 77.6 million dollars.