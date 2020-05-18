Newsfeed Now

Newsfeed Now Coronavirus: ‘Facts Not Fear’ morning update – May 18, 2020

Newsfeed Now for May 18, 2020

Weekdays at 11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(KARK/NEXSTAR) – President Donald Trump’s idea of golf getting back to normal is having thousands of fans who aren’t wearing masks in attendance and “practically standing on top of each other.”

President Donald Trump walks across the South Lawn of White House in Washington, Sunday, May 17, 2020. Trump was returning from nearby Camp David, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Other stories in today’s show:

TROPICAL STORM ARTHUR: On the East Coast, restaurants have been welcoming guests for only a few days. They will now have to close again because of Tropical Storm Arthur. WAVY’s Kayla Gaskins reports on the latest storm conditions for Nags Head, NC.

ROAD TO RECOVERY: A remarkable recovery out of Arkansas. A 72-year-old that was on a ventilator for two weeks is walking out of the hospital she has called home for more than a month. KARK’s Hilary Hunt reports.

DRIVE-BY GRADUATION: During the COVID-19 pandemic, high schools have had to get creative thinking of different ways to socially distance, while bringing their senior class together to receive their diplomas. WKRN’s Josh Breslow joins the conversation.

