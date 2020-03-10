110-year-old Little Rock home up for sale, threatened with demolition

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A historic home in the city’s Hillcrest neighborhood is facing demolition.

A post on the History of the Heights Facebook page Monday shared these details:

“The 1910 Williamson-Pfeifer home at 325 Fairfax in Hillcrest is up for sale for the first time in decades. The home, though in need of serious repair, has most of its original architectural features in place. The condition of the home has resulted in a lower than average per square foot asking price. As result, the word on the street is that developers (aka demolishers) are circling the property like vultures.”

The home is on the National Register of Historic Places. Click here to read more about it.

“That means that there are tax advantages available to owners who make improvement. However, it does not mean it can avoid demolition. Our city board places no restrictions on demolition of historic Hillcrest properties and the Hillcrest Residents Association has asked for no controls on demolishing historic properties. It takes ten minutes and a check to get a demolition permit and another 10 minutes to bulldoze 110 years of history,” the post adds.