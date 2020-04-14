Local soccer coach brings soccer fields to backyards

Closings
"I loved doing this as a kid, creating a soccer pitch in my backyard in Kenner, Louisiana 25 years ago," said Flores.

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) – “For us, to connect with people and bring the sport to their yard is easy,” said Gerardo Flores with the Gulf Coast Rangers.

Gerardo Flores is the Director of Coaching at Gulf Coast Rangers Football Club. Instead of being on the field developing the next wave of soccer stars, he’s bringing the game to their backyard.

“I loved doing this as a kid, creating a soccer pitch in my backyard in Kenner, Louisiana 25 years ago,” said Flores.

Last week, he started painting backyard soccer fields. It started with a simple FaceBook post, and has since taken off, even with kids who’ve never played the game.

“The kids came out, they were excited. I laid a field down in a small yard that held a mini-field and the kids were ecstatic to play a game they hadn’t played yet,” said Flores.

No two backyard fields are alike, as Flores works around the terrain. 


“There’s hills and trees everywhere. I don’t have a flat field like usual at Trione Sports Complex, I’ve got yards to work with. Kids are creative enough to play so I just have to lay down the field for them,” said Flores

They may not be regulation size, but each field is perfect in it’s own way.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

