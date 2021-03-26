Newsfeed Now: At least 5 dead after severe storms slam the South; Dog lost for 2 years returns home

Weekdays at 10:30 a.m. CST/11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(NEXSTAR)- A string of deadly tornadoes roared through Alabama and Georgia Thursday and Friday, leaving at least five people dead and destroying homes.

Other stories in today’s show:

President Joe Biden announced Thursday his administration is setting a new goal of getting 200 million shots in arms within his first 100 days.

The president also held his first solo press conference since taking office.

Ebola, a deadly virus, is now on the radar in Oregon, Washington and Ohio.

The Oregon Health Authority revealed Thursday it is monitoring four people who may have been exposed during travel to West Africa.

There are also 44 people in Ohio and 23 in Washington being monitored for the Ebola virus.

If you have recently tried to find a new home, you aren’t along.

The housing market is on fire.

In one case, a California home received 122 offers in one weekend.

The NCAA Tournament is underway, and a big controversy surrounding the differences between the men’s and women’s facilities, foods and merchandise has made its way around social media.

Meanwhile, the men’s tournament is all taking place in central Indiana.

It requires hundreds of volunteers to help pull it off.

One of the biggest jobs is not one you’re probably expecting.

If you’re missing the smell of your favorite bar, don’t worry, Miller Lite has you covered.

The company says it’s releasing a limited-edition candle collection.

A beagle that wandered from Alabama to Oklahoma has returned home.

Lilly is back home thanks to a microchip, a soccer tournament and the kindness of strangers.

