Newsfeed Now: Bezos launches into space; Doctors say vaccine hesitancy could delay pandemic’s end

Weekdays at 10:30 a.m. CST/11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(NEXSTAR) – The White House along with several U.S. allies are accusing China of a recent cyber attack against Microsoft.

See more on this story on NewsNation

A tip from a TikTok account led to the arrest in a California murder.

See the full story on KTLA 5 News

Families are upset after their loved ones ended up in the wrong plots at an Oklahoma cemetery.

See the full story on Oklahoma’s News 4

Billionaire Amazon founder Jeff Bezos his crew launched into space from a west Texas morning on an 11-minute trip to the edge of space.

See this story on NewsNation

COVID-19 hot spots across the country continue to increase in case counts and hospitalizations. The number of virus patients at Jackson hospital in Miami has doubled in the last two weeks, with visitors not allowed at this time. Doctors say vaccine hesitancy could delay the pandemic’s end.

See this full story on NewsNation

A South Dakota man is thankful to be alive after what his family is calling a “freak” fishing accident.

See the full story on KELOLAND News