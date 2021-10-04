Newsfeed Now: Biden back to the drawing board on spending plans; Violinist inspires young musicians with limb differences

Weekdays at 10:30 a.m. CST/11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(NEXSTAR) – It’s back to the drawing board for Democrats in Washington this week. Last week their party failed to unite behind President Joe Biden’s spending plans. Democratic lawmakers are now setting out another legislative deadline to get the bills passed. Republican lawmakers oppose helping Democrats raise the debt ceiling. Last week Republicans blocked Democrats’ attempts to tackle the issue. The U.S. Department of the Treasury is set to run out of money on Oct. 18 President Biden is expected to talk Monday morning on the importance of raising the debt ceiling as political parties dig in on a dispute over how to raise the government’s borrowing cap.

A Florida paramedic is accused of fraud and a cover-up after a woman died following a 911 call. Friends said showing signs of a stroke. Friends said the woman was showing signs of a stroke. A report from the Florida Department of Health report stated the fire rescue crew “failed to conform to the prevailing standards” of patient care, including not performing a stroke assessment or obtaining vital signs.

Schools are experiencing problems with their lunches as the nationwide staffing, supply chain issues, delivery delays impact the kind of food offered to students.

Wild pigs are terrorizing homeowners in California. People living in Lafayette have been complaining about the pigs running wild and trampling their well-manicured yards. But officials said they are working to stop these problematic pigs.

A boy with one hand received the lesson of a lifetime from a world-renowned musician who also has limb differences. Using a prosthesis to grip his instrument, the musician travels the world performing and inspiring others.

