Newsfeed Now: Food prices increase for 12th consecutive month; Woman dies after roller coaster ride

(NEXSTAR) – The White House is working on new efforts to get Americans vaccinated, like bringing the vaccine to people’s workplaces and adding late into the night hours on Fridays through June. It comes as vaccination rates slow in the south and the president’s July 4 deadline gets closer.

Food prices continue to surge across the United States, with prices increasing for the 12th consecutive month due to lack of supplies and workers.

The family of an Ohio woman who died after riding a roller coaster remembers her vibrant spirit while waiting for answers about the cause of death.

A customized Marvel-themed prosthetic leg worth $15,000 was stolen from a Florida man, who was hit by a car and critically injured Monday night. Police say the leg has been returned to the family.

Imagine walking into your house and seeing a four-foot snake slithering out from under your couch. That’s what happened to an Arkansas woman. Luckily, the perfect person drove by just in time to save the day.

There were lots of laughs during a recent maternity photoshoot in Ohio thanks to one happy horse.

An New Orleans artist is transforming old basketball backboards into masterpieces.

