Newsfeed Now

Newsfeed Now for March 10: Coronavirus concerns; Nashville’s long road to recovery

Newsfeed Now

by: Matt Sewell

Posted: / Updated:

Newsfeed Now Videos

Markets rebound, with Dow jumping more than 800 points on Trump stimulus plan

Thumbnail for the video titled "Markets rebound, with Dow jumping more than 800 points on Trump stimulus plan"

VIDEO: "We Need Beer" sign spotted in North Nashville

Thumbnail for the video titled "VIDEO: "We Need Beer" sign spotted in North Nashville"

Newsfeed Now for March 10, 2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Newsfeed Now for March 10, 2020"

1910 Williamson-Pfeifer home in Hillcrest

Thumbnail for the video titled "1910 Williamson-Pfeifer home in Hillcrest"

UAMS panel of experts discusses coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "UAMS panel of experts discusses coronavirus"

Dept. of Health confirms sixth case of coronavirus in Tennessee

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dept. of Health confirms sixth case of coronavirus in Tennessee"
More Newsfeed Now

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert when weather strikes

Aaron Nolan is a morning show co-host in Little Rock, Arkansas with Nexstar Media Group's KARK-TV. He has a passion for social media and makes it an important part of his daily routine. Click here to read Aaron's full bio.

Trending now

Enter to Win our Contests

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Aaron Nolan is a morning show co-host in Little Rock, Arkansas with Nexstar Media Group's KARK-TV. He has a passion for social media and makes it an important part of his daily routine. Click here to read Aaron's full bio.

Upcoming Events

Stay Connected

               
KWKT FOX 44