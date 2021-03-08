No. 6 Lady Bears Finish Big 12 Slate Strong with 96-73 Win over No. 20 WVU

Baylor’s Queen Egbo and Texas Tech’s Najé Murray (10) try to rebound the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Brad Tollefson)

WACO — Baylor finished their regular season strong with a 96-73 win over West Virginia on Monday night at the Ferrell Center.

The win gives Baylor a ninth season with one conference loss or fewer since Kim Mulkey arrived on campus.

West Virginia was the first ranked team Baylor had faced since December 6th and the Mountaineers hung around keeping Baylor within 11 points through 3 quarters, but Baylor opened the 4th on an 11-0 run that saw Baylor’s lead balloon to 19 and put the game out of reach.

The Lady Bears were led by Queen Egbo who poured in a career-high 26 points to go with her 10 rebounds Dijonai Carrington was hot on her heels scoring 22 in her final game at the Ferrell Center. NaLyssa Smith also finished in double figures with 13.

The Lady Bears will open up the Big 12 tournament on Friday against the winner of the 8-9 Game between TCU and Kansas State.