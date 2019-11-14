San Marcos food trucks explode, spraying debris and shattering windows a block away

WARNING: The above footage contains explicit language. Video courtesy Kyerstynn Gonzalez.

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — Firefighters are investigating a series of explosions that rocked a San Marcos neighborhood Thursday morning. Officials say no one was injured in the explosions.

The City of San Marcos tweeted that the explosions happened in the area of 801 Chestnut Street. The initial explosion was caused by a propane tank in a food truck. The fire spread to another which caused the second explosion.

The owner of the El Morenito food truck says his, Tikiz Shaved Ice and Rondooley’s are total losses. A nearby coffee shop, Mochas and Javas, told KXAN their windows were all shattered by the force of the explosions.

Tikiz Shaved Ice damaged after explosion in San Marcos

Tikiz Shaved Ice damaged after explosion in San Marcos

Damage at Double Dave’s Pizza after explosions in San Marcos

Damage at Double Dave’s Pizza after explosions in San Marcos

Scene after the explosions in San Marcos

Scene after the explosions in San Marcos

Windows shattered at Mochas and Javas after explosions in San Marcos(Photo courtesy Twitter user @chloe_leblanc)

Damage at Double Dave’s Pizza after explosions in San Marcos

Shattered windows after explosion in San Marcos(Photo courtesy Twitter user @chloe_leblanc)

Vie Lofts glowing from the fire of the first explosion(Photo courtesy Twitter user @chloe_leblanc)

Fire after explosion in San Marcos(Photo courtesy Twitter user @chloe_leblanc)

KXAN talked to one Texas State senior, Michael Cugini who said he thought the explosion was just thunder. “I thought it was unusual that thunder sounded that loud, I kind of chalked it up to that but I definitely woke up, heart was pounding it was that loud, I mean it was one of the loudest things I’d heard,” said Cugini.

Another Texas State student, Skylar Jaramillo, said she and her roommates thought the explosion was the sound of their apartment building collapsing.

“We were all asleep when we heard this like giant crash and honestly a lot of us thought it was the structural integrity of the building. We were freaking out like, ‘oh my god the building is falling,’ and then we looked outside and see this huge fireball.”

“It was really scary at first because we don’t know what’s happening it’s the middle of the night a bunch of stuff fell off our walls and we’re freaking out and then we see this giant explosion and reality just kind of sets in that this is somebody’s livelihood and it’s just kind of heart-wrenching,” said Jaramillo.

Residents were told to avoid windows and remain indoors, but as of 7:23 a.m. the order was lifted. The sidewalk on North LBJ Drive has been reopened to pedestrian traffic for students walking to class.

A spokesperson with Texas State University said the explosions posed no threat to the school and that campus is operating as normal.

Update: 7:23 a.m. the order to stay indoors and away from windows has been lifted. Students walking to class, the Fire Department has opened the sidewalk on LBJ for pedestrian traffic. Students on Chestnut can cut across to LBJ behind Treff’s Tavern. — San Marcos (@CityofSanMarcos) November 14, 2019

WARNING: The above footage contains explicit language. Video courtesy twitter user @Kriscrews1.

Video courtesy twitter user @HelesBestGirl

This is a developing story. KXAN will update with more information.