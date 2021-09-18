No suspect identified in overnight shooting in Temple

TEMPLE, TX- Temple Police are investigating a Friday night shooting that sent two people to the hospital.

Officers were dispatched to a shots-fired call Northbound I-35 north of Buc-ee’s shortly before 11pm.

According to officers, two motorcyclists stopped on the side of the road when an unknown subject shot at them from their vehicle.

The two victims were transported to Baylor Scott & White Hospital with unknown injuries.

No suspects have been identified at this time.

The case is still under investigation.

Anyone with information should call the department’s Criminal Investigations Division at 254-298-5510 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.