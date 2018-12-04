NORAD Santa tracker is now live with a brand new update

A Christmas favorite for good little boys and girls across the world returning for it’s 63rd year and all the magic happens at the North American Aerospace Defense Command stationed at Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado Springs.

NORAD’s Track Santa website will go live December 1 and this year Santa is going high tech.

While jolly, old Saint Nick and the elves are still making that list and checking it twice, the hard working folks at NORAD have been extra nice. This year, you can track Santa straight from your mobile device.

Since 1955, NORAD has been keeping it’s eyes on skies for the big guy.

It all started with a local ad listed with a phone number to chat with Santa. Instead of going to Santa, it went to the dreaded red phone in the Continental Air Defense Command Operation Center, which was the predecessor to NORAD. Instead of Kris Kringle, a colonel answered and a Christmas tradition was born.

Now the same satellites and radars used to protect North America are used to track Santa.

This year, Old Saint Nick’s yuletide journey is getting an upgrade with a more mobile friendly website, social media channels, and on Christmas Eve a ‘Santa Cam’ streaming video and a call center full of volunteers answering questions from good little boys and girls around the globe.

You can visit NORAD by clicking here to see what the website has to offer.