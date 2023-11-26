WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Extraco Event Center is hosting its first ever North Pole Palooza, with ice-skating, snow games and pictures with Santa this year.

The event also features a snow playground with a snow globe, an area for building snowmen as well as an area for snowball fights. Not to mention a 30-foot Christmas tree and many more family photo opportunities.

The event will take place now through December 17th every Thursday through Sunday with vendors like food trucks, boutiques and toy vendors.

If you plan on visiting the family friendly event, the Extraco Events Center is implementing clear bag policy and tickets must be purchased online.