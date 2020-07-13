Officers association ask Texas AG to review comments on slain officers daughter’s tweet

MCALLEN (KVEO) — McAllen Police officers Ismael Chavez and Eldelmiro Garza Jr. both paid the ultimate sacrifice after responding to a call for a domestic disturbance on July 11.

After Officers Chavez’s death, his daughter posted a tribute with photos of her and her slain father on Twitter.

The tweet, which has since been deleted, immediately received a lot of attention and comments. Many of the comments were supportive, offering their condolences, but some celebrated his death.

Online attackers posted hundreds of comments harassing Savannah and tormenting her over the death of her father. Eventually, she deleted the tweet, the letter read.

On Sunday afternoon, The Department of Public Safety Officers Association issued a letter to Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton asking him to review the comments.

The letter asks Paxton to review if any of the online attacks could be prosecuted through Texas Penal Code 42.07, or some other relevant statute.

That part of the penal code targets harassment of another person.

The letter also addressed Texas Governor Greg Abbott, Lt. Governor Dan Patrick, and House Speaker Dennis Bonnen. The association says it also welcomes input on how Texas law could be strengthened to seek redress for this vicious, and unconscionable behavior.

Police Chief Victor Rodriguez adds the officers never had a chance and were shot by the suspect as soon as he opened the door.

