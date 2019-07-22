One dead in Nolanville hit and run

NOLANVILLE, Texas – Nolanville Police say 36-year-old Dale Tatro, Jr. died in a hit-and-run crash early Monday morning.

A police department spokesman said they got a call at 2:51 a.m. from a driver who said a man was by the side of the road in the 4100 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard and not breathing.

Officers arrived on the scene and found Harker Heights officers already there performing CPR on Tatro. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 3:31 a.m.

Police say it appears Tatro was hit by a vehicle, but there were no witnesses and very little information to go on.

Tatro’s family has been notified, and police say his last known address is in Harker Heights.

“The vehicle that struck this individual did flee the scene. They didn’t stop and render aid or leave and information. They just kept on going,” says Nolanville Police Chief Daniel Porter.

“It’s just scary to know people would do that and not help other people when they’re hurt,” says Darlina Lingo.

Lingo frequents the Kard Klub, one of several adult businesses near where Tatro was hit.

“We’re just trying to retrace the person’s steps, find out what they were doing out there before the accident,” Porter says.

Police officers are trying to get surveillance video from the businesses in the area to see if they can identify the vehicle involved in the accident.

“We did recover some physical evidence from the scene and officers are going through the debris and physical evidence now,” Porter says. “Video surveillance from the parking lots are going to be very important. There is a lot of adult businesses in the area that don’t open up until later in the day.”

Lingo says accidents do seem to be frequent around this area – mainly because of drinking and driving.

“Two or three weeks ago, someone was drinking over here and they went the wrong way down the ramp and killed himself and the other person,” Lingo says.

Investigators are also asking that any witnesses or anyone with information regarding the incident call Novalville Police at 254-698-6334.