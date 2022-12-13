MADISON COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – One person is dead and two people are in the hospital after a head-on collision in Madison County.

The Texas Department of Public Safety says the accident occurred on Interstate 45 service road, approximately one mile north of Madisonville. The preliminary crash investigation says that at approximately 5:55 p.m. Sunday, a 2000 Toyota 4Runner was traveling northbound. A 2012 Kia Forte was traveling southbound, failed to maintain a single lane and went into the northbound lane – striking the Toyota head-on.

The driver of the Kia – identified as 32-year-old Nancy Rodriguez, of Dallas – was pronounced dead on the scene by Madison County Justice of the Peace Jon Stevens. A nine-year-old girl in the vehicle was transported to Texas Children’s Hospital – Houston in critical condition.

The driver of the Toyota – identified as 39-year-old Veronica Camacho, of Madisonville – was transported to CHI St. Joseph Regional Hospital in critical condition.

This investigation is ongoing.