KILLEEN, Texas – The Killeen Police Department is investigating a shooting which has sent one to the hospital.

Officers were dispatched to the 4500 block of Chase Circle on Tuesday night in reference to a shots fired disturbance.

When officers arrived, they were told several individuals were involved in a physical altercation when shots were fired.

One person was transported to Seton Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

Source: Killeen Police Department