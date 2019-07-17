One in custody, one sought in College Station robbery and burglary

Working together, College Station Police and Texas A&M University Police report one man was in jail and another sought Wednesday in connection with a couple of violent incidents that occurred earlier this month.

Dalton Alan Lemoine, age 25 of Cypress, Texas turned himself in Tuesday after learning of an arrest warrant issued for him on charges of aggravated robbery and burglary of a habitation.

College Station police had gotten a call July 5 about 11:00 a.m. regarding two men who had entered an apartment at Northpoint Crossing and pointed a handgun at the resident.

However, they quickly figured out they had the wrong apartment and left the complex.

Minutes later, Texas A&M Police got a call from a construction site near Hensel Drive where a man had pulled a gun and demanded the victim’s wallet.

When the victim did not cooperate, he was struck above an eye with the handgun.

Both suspects left the area in a white four-door vehicle.

Through their joint investigation, the two departments identified Lemoine as one of the suspects.

Police obtained an arrest warrant for Lemoine and for 19-year-old Cameron Garrett Limbrick of Cypress.

Bond for Lemoine was set at $100,000.