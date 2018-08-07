Oral surgeon seeks alternative to opioids for patients

An Amarillo oral surgeon is getting involved in the fight against opioids.

One practice is helping by providing a non-addictive pain medication to patients after surgery.

According to Dr. William Graves, Amarillo is one of the top 25 worst cities when it comes to opioid addiction. He says their solution is to offer a medication that is long-lasting and is not going to be abused.

“There’s a major opioid crisis in the United States, specifically in Amarillo. [It] has one of the highest opioid abuse [rates] in the whole nation, and we feel it is important to do the best we can because the reality is that most kids are exposed to opioids for the first time after they have their wisdom teeth taken out,” Graves says.

Graves says offering something other than an opioid is beneficial, especially for wisdom teeth removal.

He continues by saying giving opioids to a person between the ages of 14 and 26 can lead to more abuse.