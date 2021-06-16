Over 30 migrants found suffering from heat related illness in semi-truck traveling through Van Horn

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – U.S. Border Patrol agents found 33 migrants suffering from severe heat-related illness inside a U-Haul truck in Van Horn, U.S. authorities say.

Agents quickly provided emergency assistance to the individuals who had been locked inside the truck with temperatures hovering near 100 degrees, last Thursday night. Border Patrol agents called in a rescue for 12 of the migrants who were taken to regional hospitals for medical assistance.

“Smugglers do not care what type of misery they put people through as they take their money,” Sean L. McGoffin, the Big Bend sector chief said.

U.S. Border Patrol officials say agents were alerted to a human smuggling scheme near a McDonalds in Van Horn last week. Agents approached two vehicles, the semi-truck and a Dodge Journey where they found the migrants.

Federal authorities say all individuals recovered from their heat-related injuries and were processed under Border Patrol protocols. Homeland Security Investigations is in charge of the case for prosecution.

