Central Texas police departments participating in National Drug Take Back Day

Police departments all across Central Texas will take part in the DEA Drug Take Back initiative.

This the perfect time to get rid of medications you don ot want or need anymore.

Waco Police started theirs on Friday morning at their headquarters on 3115 Pine Avenue. There is a lockbox set up in the lobby.

Killeen Police are doing something similar at their headquarters at 3304 Community Boulevard. Many other police departments are also taking part in the initiative.

“The likelihood of those unused medications getting into the hands of the wrong person is very high and very dangerous,” says Lydia Bailey, of Integrated Pain Associates.

This is for prescription drugs only. No one is accepting over-the-counter medications or sharps.