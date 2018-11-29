First lady attends opioid town hall

First Lady Melania Trump was in Virginia on Wednesday attending an opioid crisis event at Liberty University.

Trump was part of a panel of speakers and gave a speech to kickoff the town hall.

Other speakers participating in the event were Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen and Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar.

The opioid crisis is part of the first lady’s three-pronged “Be Best” initiative.

The other two areas of focus are the health and well-being of children and social media concerns like cyberbullying.