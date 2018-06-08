Lawmakers seek to regulate opioid prescriptions

A new study by the American Medical Association shows opioid prescriptions are down nearly 25 percent over the last four years.

But with overdose deaths continuing to rise, there is a battle in Congress over tough new rules aiming to stem the epidemic.

Between 2013 and 2017, opioid prescriptions in the U.S. went down by 22 percent. Patrice Harris is chair of the American Medical Association, which represents doctors across the country.

“We are making progress to reverse the opioid epidemic,” Harris says.

At the same time, an AMA study found doctors are handing out more drugs to reverse opioid overdoses and fight opioid addiction. But with opioid overdose deaths continuing to rise, some in Congress are calling for bold action in the form of federal requirements aimed at reversing the trend.

Some lawmakers want to implement a cap on the number of opioid pills doctors can prescribe. They are also proposing to require doctors to attend opioid training and to use drug databases to track prescriptions.

Those plans have the support of anti-addiction organizations like Shatterproof.

“If the industry cant regulate itself, then it needs to be regulated by our government. It’s that simple,” says Shatterproof CEO Gary Mendell.

But the push in Congress for new federal regulations is getting pushback from doctors.

“The AMA has expressed concern about these sort of one-size-fits-all mandatory approaches,” Harris says.

The AMA says decisions about practice and treatment should be left to medical professionals. And the organization says it’s study shows success without heavy-handed regulation. But Shatterproof is not satisfied.

“When you have this epidemic killing, so many people, we have to create change much faster,” Mendell says.

And that is setting up a battle in the halls of Congress over how to respond to the deadly crisis.

Many of the proposals being considered are part of a bill known as Cara 2.0 – an update to anti-drug abuse legislation first passed in 2016. Congressional leaders are hoping for a vote on the new bill later this year.

In response to this story, FOX44 asked pain management experts at Integrated Pain Associates how not only some of these changes, but any changes could be interpreted by some Central Texas patients.

“From the patient side, it becomes difficult. Because like I said, they have a certain expectation surrounding that you’re trying to re-frame an expectation, trying to re-frame an understanding. And I think that the idea of us doing everything we can to make sure they’re safe and compliant comes with a bit of agitation from the patient’s perspective, because they immediately feel as though we’re hanging a label on them. We’re saying, ‘Hey, we’re going to check on you because we don’t trust you,'” says Dr. Scott Irvine, of Integrated Pain Associates.